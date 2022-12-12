No need to fear Fir Park...

Are we all giddy at the near return of the Scottish Premiership?

Buddies have been buoyed by the exploits of Keanu Baccus out in Qatar, flying the flag for Paisley at the World Cup.

But as attention can begin to turn back to domestic action, is there any worry amongst you St Mirren fans ahead of Saturday?

To be blunt, Stephen Robinson's side have a dreadful record on the road this season, and they return from hibernation at Fir Park against Motherwell.

Fear not, though, in the season of goodwill, promising news is delivered...

Two years ago today, Jamie McGrath's goal in Lanarkshire ensured all three points for Jim Goodwin's St Mirren, lifting them off the bottom of the table, too.