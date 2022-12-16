Hearts will only sell Rowles for "mind-boggling" money - gossip

Heart of Midlothian's Australia defender Kye Rowles will only be leaving the club for "mind-boggling" money, says chief executive Andrew McKinlay. (Record), external

The Tynecastle club aim to recruit up to three players next month and remain interested in bringing Callum Paterson back to Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Hearts are keen on a loan or permanent move for Scotland international Paterson, who is with Sheffield Wednesday. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external