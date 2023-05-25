What was Newcastle's most memorable final day?

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

There is only one for me, sitting in the East Stand watching Dwight Gayle hammer home number four against Barnsley and all of a sudden a huge roar from the Strawberry corner... GREALISH SCORES! Ecstasy in the stands... WE’VE WON THE LEAGUE!

Villa doing us a favour, who would have thought it? Lascelles lifts the trophy, WE’RE BACK!!

The atmosphere in St James' Park at that moment was one of the best I’ve experienced. The shock, the tears, the laughter all mixed into one over a crazy 10 minutes. Yes it was the second tier but to win any league is an achievement!

What did other fans pick? Read the full piece