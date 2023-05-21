Southampton boss Ruben Selles said: "We talk about the key moments, and in the first half we knew what we had to do. We had the first big chance with Carlos Alcaraz one on one, and then we conceded two goals very quickly. Then we scored the goal [Theo Walcott], and it's a situation that happens more than not when we score a goal this season - and then it's disallowed. It was a disappointing moment, but it was not the only moment. We showed we are here, ready to play and compete against one of the best teams in the league."

On Tino Livramento's return: "The long-term injuries are the worst ones because they keep you away from your passion. He has been fighting against that injury for too long. Every time he was ready to come back, something happened. We wish him all the best and we hope he is healthy for his career."

On his own future: "If the club want to make a a decision before the end of the season, I expect some respect and communication before - or I will be very disappointed."