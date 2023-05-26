Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Ben Chilwell

In a disappointing season, only a handful of Blues stood out as candidates on the men's side of the club. Players like Chilwell, however, emerged above some of the rest. Chilwell always put in a shift, contributed at both ends of the field, and did so having come back from serious injury just one season ago.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

One bright spot this season was a constantly under-pressure defence actually living up to its side of the footballing bargain. Goals were still being conceded, except for a spell in the autumn when Kepa played out of his mind, keeping clean sheets all on his own with a series of breathtaking, world-class saves.

Enzo Fernandez

January's transfer window splurge on new signings somehow made things worse for the team, with the notable exception of Fernandez. The Argentina World Cup winner has looked every bit a £100m player with world-class potential - quick on the ball, strong in the tackle and with an easy eye for a pass.

Thiago Silva

Silva was one man who played with passion, toughness and an unmistakable swagger in Chelsea blue. The ageless Brazilian wonder put his body on the line to fight for the team time and time again.

Pick your 2022-23 Chelsea player of the season from our fan choices here