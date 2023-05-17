Open-top bus parades through Paisley 36 years ago

Can you remember where about in Paisley you were 36 years ago, Buddies?

In their numbers, St Mirren fans lined the streets to welcome their heroes on an open-top boss through the town, after winning the club's third Scottish Cup the day before.

Ian Ferguson's extra-time goal proved enough, eventually, for Alex Smith's side to see off Dundee United and for the celebrations to begin.

That night, thousands congregated in Paisley Abbey to welcome the players home but the next again today, thousands upon thousands of Buddies ensured the party wasn't stopping anytime soon.