Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet for the ninth time in European competition in this match, with both sides winning three of the previous eight (D2).

City could become the first English side to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League on multiple occasions, having previously won 2-1 there in February 2020.

This will be Pep Guardiola's 10th semi-final tie as a manager in the Champions League. The City boss has been eliminated at this stage in six of the previous nine, which is the joint-most for any manager in the semi-finals of the competition (Jose Mourinho also on six).