A﻿ston Villa's toothless performance against Leeds is a concern for Steven Gerrard, according to former Hull defender and West Brom coach Alex Bruce.

G﻿errard's side toiled to a goalless draw at Elland Road, despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men with the majority of the second half remaining.

B﻿ruce empathises with Gerrard, believing he needs his players to show more quality in the final third.

"﻿As a manager, it's your job to find a way to get players into those situations and it can be so frustrating," Bruce told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿Once in those situations, it's all about that last action and composure and then it's down to the players.

"﻿They had a lot of those moments through Ollie Watkins and especially Philippe Coutinho. I feel Gerrard's pain."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards went further, pointing to just six goals scored in their opening eight games.

"﻿They didn't impress going forward and Gerrard has issues to address," he said.

"There are questions being asked about how much progress has been made - and they've spent a lot of money."

