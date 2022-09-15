Celtic are looking to become the first side to win each of their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches since Aberdeen in 2015-16, while the Parkhead club last won their opening seven league games in 2010-11.

St Mirren have won both of their last two home league matches, just one fewer than they had in their previous 16 (W3 D6 L7). The Buddies last won three consecutive home games within a single Scottish Premiership season in May 2014.

Celtic have only lost one of their last 26 league visits to St Mirren (W21 D4), a 4-0 defeat in March 2010 under Tony Mowbray.