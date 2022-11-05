Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "Very pleased. We started the game so well, Goodison Park is a really difficult place to come. The crowd supports the team and gives them encouragement.

"With the ball we were excellent, we could show a little more composure but overall everything I want from my team, strong resilient defending and attacking football. Very good."

On Youri Tielemans: "Tielemans is a big talent, his concentration is superb and he only scores worldies! It was a wonderful strike. Top player."

On James Maddison: "He is playing for the team, he is a very unselfish player. He does the work, he does the pressing and then arrives into the right spaces. A big talent who always looks like he will create and score goals.

"Every coach will support their own players but for James it is an exceptional case. If I look at him the last 18 months he has been consistent with his performance level, maturity, If you want to play creative attacking football he is one of the best there is in the country at that in the toughest league in the world."

On recovering from a poor start to the season: "It was just staying patient and composed. Experience gives you that. I have always had this group who have been brilliant since I first walked through the door. The spirit is there. It was just a case of time, giving them patience and developing the team and thankfully they are playing with confidence.

"We have to continue with this level."