Sutton's prediction: 2-0

It was a bit harsh for Wolves to sack Bruno Lage so early in the season. They had issues scoring goals, of course, but it is not his fault that their strikers got injured.

They are managerless at the moment and I can't see them winning here, either.

Chelsea are finding their feet under Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started scoring, so they should take the points pretty comfortably.

Ryan's prediction: 3-1

In his prime, Diego Costa was a horrible striker to play against - I never faced him but think it would have been a good battle. I can't see him and Wolves getting a result on his return to Stamford Bridge, but they might just nick a goal. Chelsea look like they are going to kick on under Graham Potter but they do let in a few too.

Sutton says: Ryan seems to have gone for a load of goals with his predictions. That's probably because he's a Hibs defender - he'll know what it's like to concede a lot.

Find out how Sutton and Porteous think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your votes here