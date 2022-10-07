H﻿eart of Midlothian captain Craig Gordon believes that the lack of a consistent back-line has been a factor in his side's recent poor form.

Their defence has been ravaged by injuries going back to the end of last season - and Kye Rowles and Craig Halkett are both currently sidelined.

"You never really want to change that," goalkeeper Gordon said.

"You want to play with the same guys week in, week out and get that understanding going and we've not managed to do that for some time now, probably going back to Craig's injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs.

"We're probably missing the leadership Kye and Craig bring."