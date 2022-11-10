Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says his "best position is centre-back" despite often being deployed by manager Pep Guardiola as a right-back.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, played 90 minutes at right-back against both Southampton and Brighton.

"I am a centre-back and that is what I came here for but if the coach needs me as a right-back or a full-back I can play that position too," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It is not my best position but I am capable of playing there too, that is why I have played a couple of games there, but I think my best position is centre-back.

"It is different, the right-back position, from where I have played it before. Here in the games I have played I have been more of the defensive full-back and Joao [Cancelo] the offensive full-back.

"In the build-up sometimes we would have three centre-backs and not always a right-back so it is different and a system I had to get used to."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Radio Manchester from 29:34