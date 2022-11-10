McInnes 'needs to bring in better players' - McFadden

D﻿erek McInnes needs new signings in the January transfer window if Kilmarnock are to avoid relegation, reckons former Scotland forward James McFadden.

T﻿he Rugby Park side sank to the bottom of the Premiership after Wednesday's 4-0 defeat at Dundee United.

Killie have the second-worst defensive record in the division - 27 goals conceded in 15 matches - and have taken just a single point from a possible 24 on the road.

“They look desperate for the break and Derek McInnes needs to get to the transfer window and bring in better players, because he has guys not performing at the level he needs," McFadden told Sportscene.

He added: “I know Killie are newly promoted, but because we know how good a manager McInnes is and they have players who have played in the league before, you expect they are going to be competitive.

“But you have to be do doing the basics. At the very least you need to be hard to play against. You need to be be switched on defensively, especially away from home.

“For the three goals in the first half at Tannadice, they were all over the place."