'Give O'Neil the job' - Surman
Former Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman believes interim boss Gary O'Neil should be handed the full-time manager's job at Vitality Stadium.
O'Neil oversaw an impressive six-game unbeaten run when he first took over in the wake of Scott Parker's dismissal, but they have since suffered four consecutive Premier League defeats, including having two-goal leads overturned in successive games.
However, Surman says the way O'Neil has gone about the job is enough evidence to suggest he'll be a success.
"I feel he has done enough to warrant it," Surman told BBC Radio Solent. "He's had a really positive impact. The players seem really organised and everyone knows their job.
"I don't think there is any need to chop or change anything. And, also, you have to look at who is out there. You're not guaranteed to bring in better."