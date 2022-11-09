F﻿ormer Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman believes interim boss Gary O'Neil should be handed the full-time manager's job at Vitality Stadium.

O﻿'Neil oversaw an impressive six-game unbeaten run when he first took over in the wake of Scott Parker's dismissal, but they have since suffered four consecutive Premier League defeats, including having two-goal leads overturned in successive games.

H﻿owever, Surman says the way O'Neil has gone about the job is enough evidence to suggest he'll be a success.

"﻿I feel he has done enough to warrant it," Surman told BBC Radio Solent. "He's had a really positive impact. The players seem really organised and everyone knows their job.

"﻿I don't think there is any need to chop or change anything. And, also, you have to look at who is out there. You're not guaranteed to bring in better."

