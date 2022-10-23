M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

S﻿outhampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be the first to admit his team were fortunate not to be several goals behind at half-time after struggling to cope with Arsenal's energy and intensity before the interval.

T﻿he Austrian's decision to switch from a back four to a back five midway through the first half stemmed the flow of Arsenal attacks, but the home side failed to properly test Aaron Ramsey until Stuart Armstrong's well-taken equaliser.

T﻿he goal capped a wonderful Southampton move - their best of the match by a considerable distance - involving Adam Amstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi, whose reverse pass set up the Scotland international.

Saints have won eight points from losing positions in the league this season - only Crystal Palace have collected more after falling behind.