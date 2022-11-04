Newcastle United will host Rayo Vallecano in a friendly at St James’ Park during the World Cup break.

The Magpies will entertain the La Liga side at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 17 December.

While several first-team players could be representing their countries in Qatar, those not on international duty will do a 'mini pre-season' to retain their fitness levels.

The Magpies have already announced a friendly against Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal in Riyadh on 8 December as part of a warm-weather training camp.

Rayo Vallecano are currently eighth in the Spanish top flight.