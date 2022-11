Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison is in line for a Scotland Under-21 debut after being called up for this month's friendly against Iceland.

Fir Park hosts the match on 17 November and entry is for free for all spectators, with no tickets required.

Meekison, 20, has four United appearances this season, including one start, and was on the bench for Scot Gemmill's Scotland U21s in their final two Euro qualifiers against Belgium and Denmark in June.