Vieira says Newcastle 'have a chance' of winning the title

While Eddie Howe said Newcastle's only focus is on the next game, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes the Magpies are in the running for the Premier League title.

Palace host Newcastle on Saturday - and a win for Howe's side would take them to within six points of league leaders Arsenal.

Vieira said: "I strongly believe that with the way they are performing there's no reason why they can't believe in themselves to be part of those teams who have a chance [of winning the title].

"This is a team who play with a lot of intensity. This is a team who physically are really strong, so it will be important for us to match that kind of level of competitiveness.

"We played there twice, and it was really challenging of course, but we managed not to concede goals and we managed to play as well some good football at times.

"So we know the team that we are going to face and it will be important for us to concentrate on ourselves, and trying to score goals, because we know that will be difficult because of how good they are defensively.

"But we are creating enough chances to score those goals."