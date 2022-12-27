W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at Villa Park.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Andy: Pushed Liverpool all the way. You can see Emery has got the Villa playing again. I'm very proud of the team.

Alex: There's the makings of a decent team at Villa, but years of sub-par managers have left a footprint that'll take a while to rub out. Despite this result, I still feel confident for the long-term future.

Mick: Emery's got his hands full. I really don't know where he needs to start - probably the backline. I think they know their time's up very soon and don't care any more - which doesn't help to win games.

Liverpool fans

Steven: The less time Nunez has, the better he is - and this match was the perfect example of that. Every time he looks like scoring, you know he won’t. Every time you think the chance has gone, or isn’t there, he produces magic.

Seamus: Nunez needs a lot more confidence in front of goal. Defence has to be more in tune with each other. Youngsters have shown great pace and willingness to play the ball forward. More of that please. Some players seem to give up too early - Fabinho, Matip, Keita. Time to bring in new, passionate young blood.

Ian: Liverpool looked decent in attack yet fragile at times in defence. We will be fine. It's never straightforward following Liverpool.