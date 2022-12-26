Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Match of the Day: "We start new. We cannot change that. We have to fight together again and for that it was really good.

"I loved the first half, the outstanding moment was for sure the first goal with the pass from Trent but we had top situations in the build-up.

"I loved how our midfield was connected, I loved the depth we offered, I loved how we played in spaces and Villa played a really good game. We have to get used to these kind of big fights again, but we fought through.

"We had to dig deep, I have no problem with that. This was always a tough place but this will be an extremely tough place to go and everyone could see that tonight. Tonight we got the three points and that’s all we wanted."