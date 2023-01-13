Tottenham v Arsenal: Team news

Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be fit after missing the past three matches with a muscle issue.

Forward Richarlison and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur face fitness tests, while Lucas Moura remains out with a tendon injury.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was forced off at Oxford in the FA Cup on Monday, but he is likely to be available.

Forwards Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson are still sidelined with respective knee and thigh problems.

