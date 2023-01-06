Hibs opt to end loan deal for striker Bojang

Hibs have cut short their loan arrangement for Momodou Bojang, with the striker returning to Gambian club FC Rainbow.

The 21-year-old made two appearances from the bench during July's League Cup group stage action and managed five more brief showings as a substitute in the Premiership before sustaining a groin injury in September.

"We brought Momodou to the club after impressing for Gambia’s U23s to see whether we could open an avenue into the African academies because they produce very good players.

"This loan spell was essentially a trial for him, and for us. We felt that he did okay, but ultimately, we didn’t see him going on to affect our first team, which is why we brought the loan spell to an end."