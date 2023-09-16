Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson to MOTD: "I think we changed a lot at half-time, not just personnel. We can come up with excuses for the first half, like the international break and people were travelling, but we made mistakes which we are not used to making. I thought the second half performance was impressive and we got what we deserved."

On his first goal since April 2022: "The goals don't come round often so you have to enjoy them. It's nice when you score and especially when it goes towards a win. It was important we got the result."

On Liverpool's poor first half: "We were poor. Too many mistakes. It was a poor performance all round. We were well below our standard. We started afresh. I think the second half we came out with new confidence, played some easy quick passes. I think after the second half the result was about right."

On coming from behind three times this season: "Yes, ideally we don't go behind. We've already done it a few times this season. Maybe last season that was our downfall, I don't remember too many comebacks. Our away form so far has been good, too. It's been a good start but there's along way to go. We can't afford to start like that in future."