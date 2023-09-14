Brighton 'favourites' for Man Utd test

Brighton are "favourites" to win at Manchester United this weekend, says former Everton and Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Albion are the last visiting team to win at Old Trafford, triumphing 2-1 on the opening day of the 2022-23 season and Begovic told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he would not be surprised if they repeated the feat.

"If you look at their form and how the season has started, Brighton are full of confidence," said Begovic. "They are an incredibly positive team and will look to control the game.

"Even against West Ham [when they lost], they were the better team. I think we will definitely see goals and Brighton are ready to make a statement to the rest of the league."

On-loan Liverpool striker Tash Dowie agreed, saying Brighton one of the teams United "would not want to face" after their own tough start to the season.

"I would say it is a must-win game for United," she said. "If Evan Ferguson is out [with a knee injury], it would be a massive blow.

"But I want to see Ansu Fati play, to see what he is about. He will want to get as much game time as possible and this is a perfect situation for him. I am very excited about that."

