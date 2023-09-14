The abuse Harry Maguire has been subjected to is "not right", says former England striker Tash Dowie.

International boss Gareth Southgate felt obliged to defend the Manchester United centre-back after he scored an own goal against Scotland on Tuesday, and Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast this was "the horrible side of football".

"I don't like to see it," she said. "We talk a lot about mental health these days and [what he has experienced] is not right and should not be happening.

"How do we know how strong mentally he is? You never really know the struggles someone is facing and ultimately he is a human being.

"It is not his fault that he is being selected for England when he is not playing for Manchester United - that is out of his control.

"I thought Southgate was spot on with what he said."

Ex-Everton and Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic agreed but noted the debate about his inclusion with England was unlikely to go away over the next four months.

"It is a tricky situation as there is a lot of competition at centre-back," he said. "Harry's past performances are helping him stay in squad but it will remain a massive talking point when he hardly plays."

