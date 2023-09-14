Maguire abuse 'not right and should not be happening'

Harry MaguireReuters

The abuse Harry Maguire has been subjected to is "not right", says former England striker Tash Dowie.

International boss Gareth Southgate felt obliged to defend the Manchester United centre-back after he scored an own goal against Scotland on Tuesday, and Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast this was "the horrible side of football".

"I don't like to see it," she said. "We talk a lot about mental health these days and [what he has experienced] is not right and should not be happening.

"How do we know how strong mentally he is? You never really know the struggles someone is facing and ultimately he is a human being.

"It is not his fault that he is being selected for England when he is not playing for Manchester United - that is out of his control.

"I thought Southgate was spot on with what he said."

Ex-Everton and Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic agreed but noted the debate about his inclusion with England was unlikely to go away over the next four months.

"It is a tricky situation as there is a lot of competition at centre-back," he said. "Harry's past performances are helping him stay in squad but it will remain a massive talking point when he hardly plays."

Listen to more discussion on BBC Sounds

Related Topics