Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to Sky Sports after the loss at Arsenal: "I think the performance is right for us. We played a very good game but everything went against us. Then you don't win the game. You need a little bit more luck to win the game."

On Garnacho's ruled-out goal: "It is not offside. That is the wrong angle. The penalty on Hojlund and when we concede the goal it's a clear foul on Evans. You can say 'finish your chances' and you can say 'don't concede after going 1-0 up' but I am happy with the performance and it was a step forward.

"Everyone was involved. I think on the ball we were calm but there is room for improvement. We missed some passes forward and could have hurt them more. But I am happy with the performance from the team."

More on the offside call: "We have to accept it but I see the angle. I don't see it as offside. But it doesn't change the result. It is what it is, you have to accept it."

On Rasmus Hojlund's debut: "I think he played very good but I also think Martial had a good performance. I think Rasmus Hojlund had a very good impact on the game."

On United's start to the season: "You want to take more from it. First game was not our game, we needed a little luck. Then I think against Spurs and today it was a penalty. I see good patterns and I see our trend line going up. It is the international break and then we continue.

"We have to improve definitely but you see and what we saw last year, we can beat anyone. It is such close margins and we could have won today. If Garnacho's is a goal, then we would have won."