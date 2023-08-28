Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has a big decision to make this week.

The England man has already turned a move to West Ham down, believing he has a chance to re-establish himself at Manchester United.

But on Saturday, when Raphael Varane was replaced at half-time, Victor Lindelof was brought on, just as he was when Lisandro Martinez was taken off at the break in United's previous home game with Wolves.

It is the clearest indication yet Erik ten Hag views Maguire as his fourth choice centre-half.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrrell Malacia out for extended periods through injury, Manchester United are looking at whether to boost their left-back options.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso, whose place at Barcelona could be taken by Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, and Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon are all under consideration.

Diogo Dalot played there on Saturday but the only back-up to the Portugal international is the 20-year-old Spaniard Alvaro Fernandez, who spent last season on loan with Championship outfit Preston.

