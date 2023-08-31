Henderson 'delighted and buzzing' to sign for Crystal Palace

Dean HendersonGetty Images

Dean Henderson is excited by the project at Crystal Palace and said "I really want to be a part of it" after joining the club from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper arrives at Selhurst Park on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

After putting pen to paper, he told the club: "I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.

"This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it."

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit.

"We have been long-term admirers of Dean's, following his ascension through the ranks at Manchester United and England, but also his impressive achievements whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United."

