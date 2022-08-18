Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A year ago at Bayern Munich Marc Roca was described as the heir to Xabi Alonso and answer to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. The midfielder's composure on the ball saw him likened to the former and his ability to do the dirty work the latter. Leeds United's summer signing feels he fits somewhere in between his two compatriots.

"I think I'm a little bit in the middle of them," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "I like to be sometimes a bit like Alonso and sometimes Busquets. I like to be myself and I try to improve every part of the game as I think it's important to help your team, because sometimes your team needs you to be more like Alonso and sometimes more Busquets."

Roca, 25, once stated he plays without thinking so that he can be the true version of himself. It's a maxim he continues in the Premier League.

"In football you don't have time to think," he told me. "Every action is quick here. You only have time to react. Sometimes I do meditations to be clear, to connect with myself, to be ready because sometimes the ball is arriving at you and you have to already know what you have to do."

The two-time Bundesliga title winner also has medals for the Fifa Club World Cup and for winning the Under-21 European Championships with Spain. So does he feel that winning mentality to succeed exists at Elland Road?

"I think we have the hunger to become a good team," says Roca. "I think we are in the right way. We have a very good team, a very young team that wants to be better every week. I think we can do here a lot of good things, step by step, but I think we can dream big."