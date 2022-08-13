Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not stand in assistant John Kennedy's way if he wants to take the vacant job at Midtjylland in Denmark. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Celtic have yet to receive a formal approach for right-back Josip Juranovic, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Record), external

Celtic appear to have missed out on Barcelona winger Alex Collado. (Sun), external

Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi faces more injury frustration after a training ground knock at Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson has urged Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to find a new club in order to fulfil his substantial potential. (Sun), external

Rory McKenzie says Kilmarnock will "set up to stop" Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting. (Herald - subscription required), external