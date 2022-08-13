Hibs 'didn't do enough'

Hibernian Lee Johnson tells BBC Scotland: "It was a game of two halves in terms of our performance. We were really poor. They know their home surface, they know the way to play. They were brave and broke off the back of that.

"Second half, we were much better and disappointing to be undone by poor defending from our point of view. We didn't have the quality to execute when there were good chances to do that.

"It's a young team that doesn't know the SPFL. These are the lessons that you learn very quickly. We were up for it, but played into their hands too often.

"I was just disappointed in two or three of our lads, athletically and mentally, going into the game. It's being able to be at your best when it matters most. You've got to be the best player at 0-0. It's easier to be a good player at 1-0 down.

"There's some good players out there who didn't do enough today, it's as simple as that."