Everton are finally ready to sell Anthony Gordon if they can find a suitable replacement. Watford's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 20, and Southampton and Scotland international Che Adams, 26, are among the players the club has made inquiries over. (Mirror), external

Gordon has told Everton he wants to sign for Chelsea to play Champions League football and boost his chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Everton have asked the Blues to include either England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, or Albania international Armando Broja, 20, on loan as part of the deal to sign Gordon. (talkSPORT), external

