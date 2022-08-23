The Newcastle team-mate transforming Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin has praised the impact of one of his team-mates in helping his performances - and former England full-back Micah Richards is completely unsurprised.

The France winger terrorised Manchester City on Sunday, creating two of his side's three goals and fulfilling a challenge to add greater end product to his game.

He then hailed the impact of a January signing in taking his game to the next level.

"Saint-Maximin said after the game that Kieran Trippier has given him lots of advice and encouragement," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's a player I knew at the City academy, who has been there and done it and had a terrific England career.

"If he can give his experience to Saint-Maximin, who has all the tools, then that is great."

Former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton agreed, saying he hopes "the penny has finally dropped" for Saint-Maximin.

"I don't want to go too early on him based off one performance but his decision-making was definitely better," said Sutton.

"It's always been the frustration that he'd want to humiliate his man but if he can move the ball more quickly then no-one will want to go up against him."

