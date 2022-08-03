Pep Guardiola believes his players are "still starving" for success, despite four Premier League titles in the last five years.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Crossman, Guardiola insisted he is "a really calm guy" and assured City fans there will be no letting up in his side's quest for dominance.

"When you win, especially the way we did last season, you say 'I want more,'" he said.

"Football is feelings and emotions and our players are ambitious and starving enough to do it again and again."

City won the title with a dramatic comeback victory against Aston Villa on the last day and Guardiola says he's pocketed the memories and looking forward.

"It's so nice what we have won," he said. "And we have the memories. We will never forget.

"But it's the past. We have a new challenge ahead of us and we have to take it."

