David Watkinson, BBC Sport

Like most Aston Villa fans, I don’t actually expect us to sign anyone on deadline day.

Our signings this summer have been exciting - Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Ashley Young, plus Axel Tuanzebe on loan.

Morgan Sanson is also hopefully going to return from injury soon and will feel like a new signing.

The big loss, of course, has been Jack Grealish and it feels like we could do with at least one more signing in midfield.

The Ings signing in particular was completely out of the blue, so we all hope there might be one more incoming that we don’t expect.

However, the emergence of some really good prospects from the youth ranks, including Jacob and Aaron Ramsey, Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace means there will be no panic if there’s no business done.

The only movement is likely to be players leaving on loan. One of those could be 19-year-old Cameron Archer, who scored a hat-trick on his first senior start in the Carabao Cup at Barrow.