Brentford host Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season - but what happened when the two teams last met?

The Gunners haven't faced the Bees in a league game since 1947, but the pair did go head-to-head in a League Cup third-round tie in 2018.

Danny Welbeck scored twice for the hosts, while Alexandre Lacazette wrapped up a 3-1 Arsenal victory in injury time.

Alan Judge scored Brentford's goal - his first in 942 days following a double leg break.