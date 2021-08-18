Arsenal v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal and Chelsea meet for the 59th time in the Premier League on Sunday. Here's what the stats show:
Arsenal won both of their Premier League matches against Chelsea last season, previously winning three in a row against the Blues in the top flight between January 2003 and February 2004.
Chelsea have only won three of their last 14 games against Arsenal in all competitions - five draws, six losses - losing each of their last three games against the Gunners (2020 FA Cup final, both 2020-21 Premier League meetings).
Arsenal are opening their league season with two London derbies – against Brentford and Chelsea – for a second consecutive season, having played Fulham and West Ham last season.