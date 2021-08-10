West Ham played seven friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including an eye-catching 6-2 win at Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Here are the Hammers' pre-season friendly results in full:

9 July: Dundee 2-2 West Ham (Dens Park)

13 July: Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham (The Breyer Group Stadium)

13 July: Northampton 1-2 West Ham (Sixfields Stadium)

21 July: Reading 0-3 West Ham (Madejski Stadium)

24 July: Celtic 2-6 West Ham (Celtic Park)

31 July: Brentford 0-1 West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)

7 August: West Ham 2-0 Atalanta (London Stadium)