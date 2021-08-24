Southampton have signed 17-year-old left-back Thierry Small from Everton on a three-year-deal.

Small, who has also played as a central defender and left winger, became Everton's youngest ever senior player earlier this year and earned a first call up to the England Under-19s squad in May.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "I am very pleased we have been able to bring in another talented young player, especially when there were again a number of clubs who were interested.

"I think our philosophy of how we develop these young players and give them their opportunities has been an important factor in this, and we are looking forward to working with Thierry and helping him make the most of his potential."

On his move, Small said: "It's an unbelievable feeling. A big moment for me and my family, especially to join such a family-orientated club. It's an honour to be here and I can't wait to get started. When I came to visit I thought this is the best place for me to develop as a player and reach new levels to my game."