Arsenal have made contact with Juventus over a loan deal for Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. They are also targeting Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24. (Goal), external

The Gunners are still interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but will struggle to finance a move for the Serb by the end of the month. (Sky Sports), external

