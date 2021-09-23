Leeds v West Ham: Last time out

Leeds host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Two first-half goals at London Stadium back in March gave West Ham a 2-0 victory over Leeds.

Luke Ayling's foul on Jesse Lingard handed a penalty to the home side with the on-loan midfielder firing home the rebound after his spot-kick was saved by Illan Meslier.

Fewer than 10 minutes later, West Ham had doubled their lead as Aaron Cresswell's corner found the head of an unmarked Craig Dawson.

Leeds did find the net twice but Tyler Roberts' finish was ruled out for a marginal offside and Raphinha ran the ball out of play before crossing to Patrick Bamford.

West Ham came close to a third when Pablo Fornals struck the crossbar with a long-range volley.

The win moved David Moyes' side up to fifth in the Premier League table, boosting their chances of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.