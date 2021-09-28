Jota hoping for a happy Reds anniversary

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Following their rollercoaster draw against Brentford on Saturday, Liverpool will be aiming for a more straightforward evening as they head to Portugal to take on Porto.

In his pre-match news conference, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said that his side's defensive display against the Bees wasn't a cause for concern but improvement is needed at both ends when you consider the chances Diogo Jota and Mo Salah failed to convert at the weekend.

This match will be particularly special for Jota with the game taking place a year to the day since his first goal for the Reds in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal, as well as being against the side he played for on loan in 2016-17.

Porto, who currently sit second in the Primeira Liga, have been favourable opponents for Liverpool recently with the Reds having scored eleven goals in their last four matches against the Dragons including nine in their last two at the Estadio do Dragao.

Klopp is adamant, however, that history will count for nothing on Tuesday night.