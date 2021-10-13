Italy winger Federico Chiesa, 23, and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who both play at Juventus, are among Newcastle United's list of transfer targets. (Tuttosport, via Football Italia), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, 26, could be the first arrival at Newcastle following their recent takeover, with the France international said to be a player the club is keen on. (Sport.es), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column