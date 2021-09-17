Potter on injuries, Bissouma and Leicester's 'nice mix'

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before his side host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Adam Webster (hamstring) is likely to be out until after the international break. Pascal Gross is still missing but Enock Mwepu is available after isolating. Dan Burn (knee) is in contention to be in squad but Tariq Lamptey remains earmarked for Swansea. Aaron Connolly (glute) has been training this week;

Potter said he wants his team to play better than at home against Everton but added that they "won't get carried away" with good results;

He said Leicester have made good signings and have a "nice mix" in their squad: "They are Premier League winners and have international players of a high level";

Potter said Yves Bissouma is an "important player", adding: "He has some steps to take and it’s up to us to help him do that";

He said Marc Cucurella "will get better the more he's with us" and referred to the "good impression" the new signing has made at the club.

