I’d love to be a trophy winner at West Ham – Moyes

Manager David Moyes said he would "love" to win something with West Ham before his side's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham - but would want it to signal the start of more regular success.

The Hammers remain in every competition heading into a busy Christmas period.

"I’d love to win a trophy. It would be a great achievement," said Moyes.

"I don’t want to be a side who win a trophy and then don’t win anything for 20 or 30 years.

"There’s a growing process where you have to build your team and club up to be competitive in all competitions. I wouldn’t want to win the League Cup and be near the bottom three in the Premier League, for instance.

"But we’ve tried to prioritise throughout the season, and I’d love to be a trophy winner at West Ham. We’re in all the competitions and I’d love to stay in them."