Tottenham's performance against Liverpool will give them a huge boost heading into tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham, says former Premier League midfielder Andy Reid.

"You can see signs of structure and see the shoots of that Conte is trying to do," Reid told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You can see how they are trying to build and how they are trying to press. There is a lot more energy in the team out of possession.

"I’m looking at how they’re pressing as units and there is a lot more aggression in the press. There aren't the gaps in midfield that we were seeing before.

"You can see what they are trying to do - suck teams out then hit them with Son breaking into the spaces and they did that well against Liverpool. Liverpool without Van Dijk struggled at times to handle them.

"With Son and Kane in particular, most defences would struggle to deal with them when they’re on it."

