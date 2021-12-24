BBC Sport

Trio return to training after isolation

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones rejoined the squad for training on Friday after their Covid-19 isolation period ended.

The trio have been unavailable since the 3-1 win over Newcastle United on 16 December but could now feature in the game at Leicester on Tuesday.

Thiago Alcantara remains in isolation.