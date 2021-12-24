Trio return to training after isolation
- Published
Skip twitter post
Good afternoon, lads! 😃 pic.twitter.com/LSzBpmAVGe— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones rejoined the squad for training on Friday after their Covid-19 isolation period ended.
The trio have been unavailable since the 3-1 win over Newcastle United on 16 December but could now feature in the game at Leicester on Tuesday.
Thiago Alcantara remains in isolation.