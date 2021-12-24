Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup

Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup for Premier League clubs to ease fixture congestion.

Manchester United were knocked out of the competition by West Ham in September but Rangnick said, going forward, the English top flight should follow other countries in only playing one domestic cup competition.

He said: "It is a big tradition in England to play on Boxing Day or the 27th, even on the 30th or the 2nd of January.

"I think we should stick to and respect this tradition, but there might be two other issues that have been discussed in the past.

"England is the only country in the top five leagues in Europe that plays two cup competitions.

"In France, they abolished the second one a year or two ago, so we are the only country who plays two cup competitions.

"I know the League Cup is still kept for the third and fourth division teams to improve the financial situations of those clubs.

"But if we speak about a tight calendar and having to play too many games, this is something to discuss."