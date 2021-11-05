Conte on improvements, contract and his vision for Spurs
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Tottenham’s new boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before the trip to Everton on Sunday - his first Premier League game in charge.
Here’s the key lines from his news conference:
The Spurs manager apologised for turning up an hour late after a coaching session with his new players overran;
Conte acknowledged that "there is a lot of work to do", and when asked on what needs to change, he said: "To have more order on the pitch. Not to be so emotional during the game. To improve the capacity to suffer. We have to improve many aspects";
He said he is open to staying longer than his 18-month contract: "The contract is OK for me and my hope is to find the right link and connection with this club for a long time. We can work together for a long time";
The Italian is impressed by the infrastructure at Tottenham but says change needs to happen on the pitch: "The club has a great vision outside of the pitch. Now we have to start having a vision on the pitch, on the football pitch. This is important if we want to win."